Herbert Brown, White’s Ferry’s operator, said earlier this month he offered $400,000 to end the dispute, but said Tuesday he had not heard back from Rockland’s owner. In addition, he said, a new cable for the ferry would be needed after it was damaged in a December flood — a repair he said he cannot justify without a deal in place.

“I haven’t heard from Rockland about anything,” Brown said. “If she turned down my deal, I guess it was just by not responding.”

A representative for Rockland said Tuesday that the farm floated several options that would have allowed the service to reopen, including a licensing agreement, a lease, a per-vehicle fee and buying some or all of the ferry’s assets.

“All offers have been rejected,” Margaret L. Brown, a spokeswoman for Rockland, wrote in an email. “White’s Ferry’s bottom-line sales price has been too high for Rockland, and White’s Ferry’s offer to purchase permanent landing rights too low.”

Libby Devlin, Rockland’s owner, said her family has owned the farm since 1817 and she also wants to keep the ferry open. However, she said White’s Ferry had been unwilling to share financial details about its business, making negotiations difficult.

“All we ever wanted is fair compensation for the land,” she said. “Having the ferry closed does not help us in any way. It just creates traffic and gives Loudoun a reason to widen the road.”

Herbert Brown, however, said Rockland’s demands are unreasonable.

“It’s my understanding they want a dollar per car or $1.2 million for the landing and neither one can we afford,” he said.

The cable-run ferry, which carried about 600 vehicles per day on a 3-minute, 30-second boat ride across the Potomac, was beloved by many not just for its idyllic scenery, but for the relief it offered commuters on often-congested, small roads in the area.

When the ferry disappeared, some car travelers were forced to commute through Point of Rocks, Md., the nearest bridge over the Potomac.

Cyclists have also been affected. David Landis, a professional trail designer and booster for the TransVirginia bike route that connects Washington to southwest Virginia, said he was inundated with messages after the ferry’s closure was announced in December. A short trip across the Potomac that once cost $2 has been replaced by a 15-mile detour.