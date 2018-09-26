

An undated photo Julie Swetnick released by her attorney Michael Avenatti via Twitter. (AP/AP)

Julie Swetnick, who Wednesday became the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, is an experienced web developer in the Washington area who has held multiple security clearances for her work on government-related networks.

The child of two government bureaucrats—her father worked on the lunar orbiter for NASA and her mother was a geologist at the Atomic Energy Commission—has spent most of her life around Washington. Now 55, she grew up in in Maryland and graduated in 1980 from Gaithersburg High School, located in a far less affluent section of the same county where Kavanaugh lived and attended an exclusive prep school.

Swetnick’s father, 95, said Wednesday he was shocked to learn from a Washington Post reporter that his daughter had made the explosive allegations. She said in an affidavit that Kavanaugh was present at a house party in 1982 where she alleges she was the victim of a gang rape.

Kavanaugh immediately issued a statement in response: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Interviewed at his home in Silver Spring, Md., Martin Swetnick said he had no idea that his daughter was suddenly in the news as he hadn’t spoken to her in ten years. He had long fallen out of regular contact with all his children, the retired space scientist said, an estragment he blames on his focus on career over family.

“The only time we communicate is on my birthday when she sends me an email,” Swetnick said.

Swetnick said he worked for the Department of Defense and NASA, as the “program scientist for unmanned lunar exploration,” and so was often away from home.

“I was busy traveling around the country,” he said. “We didn’t have a good relationship.”

He said his daughter was born in Brooklyn but grew up in Silver Spring and then Montgomery Village, where she lived while attending high school. He described her as a “typical girl.”

“She was not shy,” he said. “She was a good looking girl.”

According to her online resume, Swenick attended Montgomery County Community College, where she took pre-med courses. But by the mid-1990s, she had jumped into the exploding world of web development, accruing a string IT and software certifications. A contract job at the State Department started her on government work.

Her experience has included work for U.S. embassies, Customs and Border Protection and Internal Revenue Service. She has held security clearances at the Departments of State, Justice, Treasury and Homeland Security, according to her resume.

“She never went to college, but she bootstrapped herself and became a computer expert,” her father said. “She’s a sharp woman.”

On her resume, Swetnick described herself this way: “She is a hands-on team player; having no problem stepping into new or difficult roles, situations and projects,” it says. “She is highly professional, ethical, responsible and hard working.”

As she moved among government contracting jobs, Swetnick has repeatedly encountered trouble paying her taxes over the last decade.

In 2015, the state of Maryland filed an interstate lien against her property in the District. The bill included over $32,000 in unpaid taxes from 2008, and another $27,000 in interest on the seven-year-old debt. Court records reflect the full amount due of nearly $63,000 was satisfied 15 months later, in December 2016. It is not clear from court records if the bill was paid or if the lien was released because of a decision that the bill was unwarranted.

Similarly, the IRS in 2016 assessed Swetnick a bill of over $40,000 in unpaid taxes from 2014. The federal government filed a lien on her property for the amount in 2017. The debt was listed as satisfied and lien was released in March of this year.

Swetnick now lives in a newly built apartment complex in City Center, a booming enclave in downtown D.C. There is almost no trace of her on social media. One of the few online tidbits that appears to be posted by her is a five-star Yellow Pages review of Bistro Provence in Bethesda.

“Yannick Cam’s done it again!” wrote jswetnick in 2010. “Great French cuisine, a wonderful wine selection, indoor and outdoor dining, and authentic atmoshere. Best restaurant in Bethesda!”

Swetnick’s accusations against Kavanaugh came a day before the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who said Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were both teenagers. A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, told the New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were both at Yale. Kavanaugh has unequivocally denied both charges, as he did in response to Swetnick Wednesday.

According to her affidavit, Swetnick met Kavanaugh and his friend and Georgetown Prep classmate Mark Judge in the early 1980s at house parties in Montgomery County. She alleges that the teens who attended tried getting girls drunk “so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys,” she wrote. “I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Swetnick said she herself had been gang raped in one of these trains “where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present” and soon after, told two others about her experience.

“During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me,” she said, adding that she was drugged with Quaaludes or something similar…”

One of Swetnick’s high school teachers said he didn’t know what she was doing outside of class, but that he and his colleagues were fully aware that many of their students were partying.

“The presumption was that students were having sex, doing marijuana and drinking mainly beer,” said David Kahn, 76, who taught Swetnick’s modern world history class at Gaithersburg High in the late 1970s.

He remembers Swetnick as a student who got A’s and B’s.

“She was a good student,” Kahn said. “She was relatively quiet, but was sharp and pleasant.”

Swetnick’s father said he could shed little light on his daughter’s high school years. “I was busy traveling around the country,” he said. “We didn’t have a good relationship.”

He said Swetnick wasn’t closely supervised by her parents, but never mentioned any type of sexual assault as a teen or showed any signs of trauma or depression.

“Maybe we were poor parents,” he said. “She lived her life. We didn’t discuss it.”

If her father wasn’t paying close attention, some the family’s neighbors were, and they remember the family fondly.

Donald Fontaine said he will never forget how the Swetnicks welcomed his own family to their Montgomery Village culdesac in 1969 or 1970.

“We were the first black family to move here, and the guy got fired for selling us this house,” recalled Fontaine, 89, during an interview in that same house. The Swetnicks, including a young Julie, brought over cake and fruit.

“That’s why I remember how appreciative we were when the Swetnicks welcomed us,” said Fontaine, who was a scientist at IBM.

Fontaine said one of his daughters was the same age as Julie, who lived next door.

Told of the accusations, Fontaine said he would “certainly believe her.”

“She was not a flirtatious girl,” Fontaine said. “She was a pretty intelligent young lady.”

The neighborhood was stocked with scientists and federal government employees, recalled another neighbor, Bob Shewmaker, 78.

“It was all Ph.D.’s and master degrees around here,” said Shewmaker, who said he had a security clearance from his time at the US Atomic Energy Commission, where Swetnick’s mother worked for a time.

He recalled Julie playing in the snow with his son, who was a few years younger. “She tore down his snow fort one time and caused an issue,” he said, laughing.

Her brother, Adam, was an outdoorsman who could be seen strapping hang-gliders to the roof of the Swetnick family car.

As the kids got older and the cul de sac filled up with teenagers’ first cars, the neighborhood became home to many parties, some in houses and others held in open fields.

“The party thing was going on,” Shewmaker. “There’s no question about that.”

He said he instantly recognized Swetnick when her face appeared on television on Wednesday.

“She hasn’t changed much,” he said.

In her affidavit, Swetnick said she remembered going to more than ten house parties thrown by prep school students in the early 1980s. Judge and Kavanaugh, she said, would get drunk and become “overly aggressive” with girls and not “tak[e] ‘No’ for an answer.”

“I observed Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively at many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including press girls against him without their consent, ‘grinding’ against agirls, and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body part,” she wrote.

At least one of Kavanagh’s classmates scoffed at the notion that Swetnick would have been a regular at parties with Georgetown Prep students.

“Never heard of her,” said the person, who declined to be named because members of the class have agreed not to speak on the record to reporters. “I don’t remember anyone from Prep hanging out with public school girls, especially from Gaithersburg.”

But Swetnick’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, said her credibility should be assessed in the light of the background checks she had previously passed to secure multiple security clearances.

“She has been fully vetted, time and time again,” Avenatti said on MSNBC. “She is an honest and courageous woman.”

Marc Fisher, Aaron Davis, Julie Tate, Alice Crites, Andrew Tran and Donna St. George also contributed to this story.