In 1969, Tommy Curtis ran for an at-large school board seat as a 24-year-old law school student. (Steve King/The Yacht Club)

It wasn’t quite Bush v. Gore and the Case of the Hanging Chad, but as Tommy Curtis reminded Answer Man recently, the District once had its own drawn-out, contested election. It was not dissimilar to this month’s lengthy, laborious and controversial ballot-counting in Florida, Georgia, Utah and elsewhere.

Curtis, a.k.a. “Tommy the Matchmaker,” said the recent U.S. elections reminded him of his own campaign in 1969 for an at-large seat on the D.C. school board.

Wait a minute. Tommy the Matchmaker — he of the Yacht Club in Bethesda, epicenter of the 1990s singles scene — was a school board candidate? It’s like discovering Hugh Hefner was a crossing guard.

The school board was a desirable prize back then. Because politically minded Washingtonians had so few outlets for their ambition, it was seen as a springboard for future office. (Marion Barry won a seat on the board in 1971, before becoming a member of the D.C. Council and then mayor.)

“It was the only election we had,” Curtis said.

At the time, he was a 24-year-old law student at American University.



Curtis ran on the campaign promise to help “the forgotten student.” (Tommy Curtis)

“I was a nobody in law school,” he said. “I had a feeling that socially I needed to do something, throw parties like Mike.”

That’s Mike O’Harro, the mastermind behind Tramps disco and Champions sports bar.

“I came up with this idea that I was working for this multimillionaire, Wayne,” Curtis said. “He was like a Howard Hughes figure. He didn’t want to have his identity shown. So I was the frontman.”

And what Wayne wanted, according to Curtis, was a discothèque. It was at 21st and K streets NW and it was called Wayne’s Luv.

“The papers picked it up like crazy,” said Curtis, who presided over Wayne’s Luv in a crushed-velvet tuxedo.

And Wayne?

“There was no Wayne,” Curtis said.

Among the groups that hosted events at Wayne’s Luv were the Young Democrats. Curtis said its leader, Leroy Washington, convinced him to run for an at-large seat on the school board.

Said Curtis: “I was a good speaker. I was good at glad-handing. I was social chairman at my college at Yale. Retail politicking came easy.”

Curtis’s motto was that he would support “the forgotten student.” However, he had some negatives to overcome, chiefly that he was a mere whippersnapper who had not attended public school in Washington. He’d gone to an elite Connecticut boarding school called Choate Rosemary Hall.

Curtis spent $10,000 on his campaign, dwarfing the $3,000 or so that his at-large opponents Bardyl R. Tirana and Charles I. Cassell spent collectively.

He did receive some support, primarily among voters who opposed Tirana and Cassell, who were seen as supporters of Julius Hobson, the activist incumbent school board leader.

In the end, Hobson lost to challenger Evie M. Washington and Tirana was elected to one of the two at-large seats. And the other seat?

“And then I won,” Curtis said, a note of wonder still in his voice 49 years later. “What? We won? The whole thing is crazy.”

Curtis’s margin over Cassell was a scant 34 votes. But that was before the votes of “shut-ins” had been tabulated.

“A couple of days later — this is nuts — they find absentee ballots that haven’t been counted,” Curtis said. “There was a big court case about whether the ballots should be counted or not. They decided they were going to count the ballots.”

That process took more than two months. It wasn’t until Jan. 16, 1970, that the race was decided. The tide had turned and Curtis lost to Cassell by a mere two votes — 12,499 to 12,497.

After conceding the race, Curtis joked to reporters: “If I’d been married, it would have been a tie. I’d have had a wife and a brother-in-law to vote for me.”

Cassell, now 94, said he was honored to have been elected. Did the delay bother him?

No, he said. “I just waited, and I wasn’t surprised by the outcome.”

Curtis, now 73, said he toyed with asking for another recount but decided against it. The recent election nail-biters have brought it all back.

“I would have been an okay school board member,” he said. “But I think I’m a better matchmaker and nightclub owner.”

