“The coal mine closed, then the timber left, then the train left, and everything was gone,” said Robert Lee Fazenbaker, an 84-year-old retired miner, railroad man and furnace operator who saw each of his careers vanish. He’s been getting by mainly on Social Security and the federal government’s covid relief payments, and he’s worried about what happens when they stop. But he doesn’t want anything from the lottery winners. As he sees it, somebody got lucky. Good for them, he says. They don’t owe us anything.