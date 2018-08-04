The asphalt surface of parts of Connecticut Avenue NW is crisscrossed by black lines. They are joints in the concrete foundation that help preserve the life of the roadway. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

The asphalt pavement of Connecticut Avenue NW between Nebraska Avenue and Chevy Chase Circle is characterized by a seemingly random-spaced jointing of some kind. The joints are all perfectly parallel, running curb-to-curb the entire length of the roadway. Jointing in concrete paving is a familiar sight, but jointing in asphalt pavement is not generally encountered. What’s the story there?

— Rocky Semmes, Alexandria

What we have here is the union of two materials: You got asphalt on my concrete! You got concrete under my asphalt! Introducing Reese’s Asphalt Concrete Cups!

There’s nothing new about a layer of asphalt atop a concrete foundation, what’s known as composite pavement. What is relatively new for the District is installing those distinctive joints.

What you’re seeing on Connecticut Avenue — and in other spots around town — is an attempt at cooperation between two different road materials that don’t always play well together.

When concrete is poured, joints are typically left in it. These gaps allow the material to shrink and expand in the heat and cold. That movement continues after asphalt is poured on top to serve as the road which the rubber will meet. Over time, the to-ing and fro-ing of the concrete can cause fissures in the asphalt overlay, a condition known as reflective cracking.

“That allows water to come in,” said Aaron Horton, associate director of the transportation operations division at the District Department of Transportation. “The next thing you know, it turns into a pothole.”

Enter what’s called “saw cut and seal,” a method that Horton said came about in the 1980s, which has been used in the District since the early 2000s and is now on the increase. When a road is resurfaced, the old asphalt is milled off down to the concrete. The locations of joints in the concrete are marked with paint on the curb. After about 2½ inches of new asphalt is laid down, workers use a saw to cut across the road, right above the cracks. The cuts are 15 to 20 feet apart.

Then a molten liquid asphalt binder is poured into the cut. “It stiffens up and keeps the water out,” Horton said.

Before saw cut and seal, cracks could start appearing in the asphalt within a year, as the concrete underneath moved back and forth like a tectonic plate. Horton said the newer method can prevent cracks forming for five years or more.

“Essentially we have controlled where the new cracks will be,” Horton said. The asphalt will move with the concrete, at a seam that’s filled with a waterproof material.

According to the National Asphalt Pavement Association, roughly 90 percent of the nation’s roads are paved with asphalt. Some of that asphalt sits atop existing concrete slabs, as on Connecticut Avenue. Some is over a rubble-like aggregate base that doesn’t move en masse like concrete.

As Answer Man was scrutinizing the joints of Connecticut Avenue’s asphalt, he noticed that most of the bus stops — where the buses stop, not where the people stand — are made of concrete. What’s up with that?

Horton said in the summer, when the asphalt is hot and more pliable, a heavy bus can churn the surface as it stops and starts. The spinning wheels can lead to divots as well as little hills that look like frozen asphalt waves. That doesn’t happen with concrete.

“If you look at I Street NW near 15th Street, we did the entire block in a bus pad,” Horton said. “There’s a place down there that may have seven or eight buses queuing up. We were continuously having maintenance problems there.”

Asphalt is a byproduct of the petroleum industry, the sticky leftover from the oil-refining process. It occurs naturally too, in places such as California’s La Brea Tar Pits and in the famed Pitch Lake in Trinidad. Tarry asphalt from Pitch Lake was used by Sir Walter Raleigh to waterproof the hulls of his ships.

The gooey, black stuff still burbles away at Pitch Lake, which Answer Man guesses makes water skiing kind of tough.

Preacher, man

In Answer Man’s column of July 8, he referred to John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg — honored with a statue on Connecticut Avenue — as “John.” Several readers pointed out that the Lutheran minister and Revolutionary War soldier preferred to be called “Peter.”

Also, several sources say the incident for which Peter Muhlenberg is most famous — slipping out of his clerical robe during a sermon to reveal a soldier’s uniform underneath — was apocryphal.

