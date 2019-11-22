The location: the middle of a public housing complex.

The sounds that often interrupt the tutoring: gunshots, shouting, sirens.

The real risks that come with making a real impact: A former tutor was shot near the corner store and was left paralyzed.

“A lot of people ask, ‘Why are you still here?’ ” Forte says, sitting inside the kitchen area of the after-school program on Wednesday night, two days after she posted that job listing.

She doesn’t have to say it. The answer is clear, and loud. Very loud. In the next room, eight children bang on homemade instruments. One shakes a bead-filled Styrofoam cup. Another drums a hand against an empty plastic bin. Others pull sounds from the walls, the windowsills and a wooden table.

Three members of that imaginary band are sisters, ages 4, 9 and 11, who have thought about their futures. From youngest to oldest, they want to be a nurse, an artist and a teacher.

“They want better,” Forte, a 41-year-old Howard University graduate, says. “These kids, they want more. They got hopes. They got aspirations.”

The location of the after-school program places it in a unique position among child-care facilities in the city. The location makes it more difficult for Forte to attract high-quality employees and resources. It also makes it more critical that she does.

Not lost on her is that many of the young people who have made the place feel less safe in recent years come from the same Kenilworth Courts public housing complex as the wide-eyed kids who show up three days a week to work on art projects, read books and get help with their homework. They also get dinner on Fridays and occasionally go on field trips.

“They’re going to remember this,” Forte says. “And, hopefully, it will be enough for them not to give up and for them not to f--- up and for them not be in a RIP shirt at 18.”

If that curse word gives you pause, then you need to stand in front of 4511 Quarles Street NE at night. That word will suddenly feel flimsy. Not because you fear for your own safety, though you might, depending on what’s happening across the street at that moment. That word will feel insubstantial because you’re looking at a sanctuary for children and there are bars on the windows. One of those windows also has a grapefruit-size hole, the spot where a bullet hit the glass one night this year.

“Where are you working?” Breona Hicks recalls her mother asking the first time she drove there. “My mother was scared for me.”

The 22-year-old, who lives in Accokeek, Md., is one of the newest tutors. She says she grew up in a rough area, but it was “not as bad as this, praise the Lord.”

In the two months she has worked as a tutor, she has learned to stay away from the windows and to herd the children into another upstairs classroom when the gunshots sound too close.

But when it’s quiet, as it was on Wednesday night, she loves the work. That night, she reads the book, “Bigmama’s” to two 4-year-olds and then quizzes them.

“What is this?” she says, pointing to an animal.

“A horse,” says a girl climbing onto her lap.

“What color is it?” Hicks asks.

“Brown,” the girl says.

“I don’t want no one judging kids based on where they grew up,” Hicks says after the children run off to another room. She tells me about a second-grade boy who likes to challenge the fifth graders in math and reading, and an aspiring artist who often asks for her work to be hung up.

Despite the outside appearance of the building, the inside is bright and welcoming, with written affirmations shouting encouragement from almost every wall. “I am loved, I am helpful,” reads one. “Be true to YOU,” reads another.

“Even though it’s a bad neighborhood, it feels like home,” Hicks says. The place is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 7, but often the children don’t want to leave. “Some of the kids are like, ‘Do we have to go home? Is it 7 o’clock already?’ ”

“They be pressed to come,” Shikira Frazier, the mother of the three sisters, says. “They be waiting, asking, ‘Is it Monday?’ ”

Other aftercare programs tell parents they don’t have room for their children, but Amala Lives always finds space, Frazier says. The organization, which moved to Kenilworth from Columbia Heights in 2013, serves about 50 children a year through its aftercare and summer programs.

“She’s 100 percent about these kids,” Frazier says of Forte. “If it wasn’t for her, they wouldn’t be getting tutoring. They’d just be in the house.”

For years, residents have asked Forte what’s going to happen to the program when the city tears down Kenilworth Courts and displaces the people who live there. The city announced plans several years ago to tear down the blighted public housing complex and replace it with a larger, more upscale project that would include townhouses and nicer apartments.

Forte says she isn’t sure when that will happen, or whether it will require moving the program, which mostly runs on government grants. All she knows is that for now, many children remain in that complex, and that as long as they do, she wants to have a staff ready to help them with their homework, to give them snacks when they’re hungry and to lift them up when they feel the weight of their circumstances.

Before Christmas every year, the staff asks the children to make a wish list that separates their needs from their wants. Last year, a boy wrote that his family needed furniture, his mom needed a car and he needed a bed.

People should be investing in these children, Forte says, “instead of condos their parents can’t afford.”

It’s hard to disagree with her when you’re standing inside that building and two 8-year-old girls are eagerly trying to show you the musical instruments they just made. It’s equally hard to disagree with her when you’re standing outside of it, knowing that whatever uneasiness you might experience in that moment is felt by those children every day.

In February, a 12-year-old boy was shot and critically injured near his family’s apartment in Kenilworth. Less than three months later, his 13-year-old brother was shot, and the bullet lodged near his spine, leaving him possibly paralyzed. Since then, there have been several homicides in the neighborhood, including two in August on the same block four days apart.

Forte, a mother of two whose husband was shot and killed in 2017, says she understands why there are so many angry young people in the city ready to hurt someone. She has seen how they’ve been hurt. She has heard young kids start conversations with, “When did your daddy die?”

The tutor who was shot has since moved out of the city, but at the time, he lived across the street. Forte describes him as young, athletic and always smiling. She recruited him from a workforce training program in 2014, thinking he would be a good fit for the program — and she was right.

“We threw him in the lion’s den and the kids just loved him,” she says. Then one night, he went to the corner store for a snack and when he walked out was caught in a shooting that injured several people, she says. “I just cried. Me and my staff were so hurt. The next time I would see him was in a wheelchair in front of this building.”

Forte, who also runs a vocational school for adults, has three tutors for the children’s program. She hopes to hire two more.

On that recent night, when the clock hits 7, she walks into the next room and half sings, half shouts, “It’s been good, but I got to say what?”

The answer she waits to hear is “bye-bye.”

None of the children say anything.

They aren’t ready to leave.

