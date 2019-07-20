The tomb of Joseph Pierre Picot de Clorivière in the crypt below the chapel of the Georgetown Visitation Monastery. After trying to assassinate Napoleon Bonaparte in 1800, he came to the United States and became a priest. (Sister Sylvie-Marie Guerrón)

In the crypt below the chapel of the Georgetown Visitation Monastery at 35th and P streets NW is a flat marble slab inscribed with the story of the priest who is buried beneath it. Well, part of the story.

The epitaph does not mention the priest’s role in introducing to the world something that has become all too familiar: the improvised explosive device. Though the IED he helped create missed its intended target — Napoleon Bonaparte — it killed or wounded dozens of innocent bystanders.

This is the unlikely story of how Father Joseph Pierre Picot de Clorivière wound up at a convent where, to this day, he is revered as Visitation’s “second founder.”

Translated, the Latin on the tomb begins: “Here lies Joseph Pierre Picot de Clorivière. Born of a noble family of Brittany. . . . The difficulties of the times and the will of Divine Providence forced him to leave his native land and to embark for this country, where he embraced the ecclesiastical vocation.”

Divine Providence is notoriously difficult to intuit, but in 1800, Joseph Pierre Picot de Limoëlan — as he was then known — was certain it involved murdering Napoleon, who a year earlier had taken control of France in a coup. Limoëlan was not a priest then. He was a soldier from an aristocratic family. In the wake of the French Revolution, his family’s lands had been confiscated and his father executed.



“La Machine Infernale” by engraver Jacques Bonnefoy, circa 1800, shows a man lighting a powder keg on a wagon, a reference to the attempted assassination of Napoleon. (Library of Congress)

Limoëlan plotted with two co-conspirators — Robinault St. Réjant and François Carbon — to assassinate Napoleon. They chose to strike on the evening of Dec. 24, 1800, when they knew Napoleon would be riding in a carriage to the Paris premiere of Joseph Haydn’s oratorio “The Creation.”

The trio bought a horse and cart from a grain merchant and lashed a gunpowder-filled barrel to the cart. They positioned the vehicle along a street Napoleon would travel, Rue Saint-Nicaise. St. Réjant gave a girl a few coins to hold the horse in place while he stood at the back with a lighted pipe, awaiting a signal from Limoëlan to light the fuse.

Either because Napoleon’s carriage was moving too quickly or the gunpowder was of poor quality, the blast came too late to claim its intended victim. It claimed plenty of others.

As a historian later wrote: “Mangled and distorted corpses were lying in heaps on the muddy pavements; shrieks of pain and anguish were heard in almost every house; bewildered persons ran aimlessly in every direction.”

The episode — the first of many unsuccessful attempts to eliminate Napoleon — became known as the Plot of the Infernal Machine.

“The infernal machine was a 17th-century barrel bomb used in sieges,” wrote Jonathan North, the author of “Killing Napoleon: The Plot to Blow Up Bonaparte,” in an email to Answer Man. “This time the plotters deployed it in the streets of Paris.”

Wrote North: “People were shocked that the plotters had added metal fragments to the barrel and placed paving stones around it to increase the number of fragments thrown into the street. Another shocking element was that it had all taken place on Christmas Eve when the streets were packed.”

Nine people were killed outright, including the girl the plotters had hired to hold the reins. All that was left of her was her feet.

French authorities raced to solve the crime. Although the horse and cart had been obliterated, they pieced together the remnants as best they could and invited the public to view them. The grain dealer recognized the horse as one he had recently sold.

St. Réjant and Carbon were picked up, tried and sent to the guillotine. Limoëlan managed to evade capture.

In 1805, Limoëlan made his way to the United States. He earned money as a painter of miniature portraits. (Two are in the collection of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.) He later entered a Maryland seminary to train as a priest. He took his vows in 1812, shedding the name Limoëlan and refashioning himself as Father Clorivière. (An uncle of the same name was a prominent Jesuit.)

Clorivière first served a parish in Charleston, S.C., then in 1819 was sent to lead the convent in Georgetown.

Clorivière quickly embarked on an ambitious improvement program, designing a new chapel and other buildings himself. He largely paid for them himself, too, donating his French military pension and the proceeds of land in France he had sold to his brother-in-law. He taught the sisters French and improved the quality of the curriculum they offered at their parochial school, said Sister Mada-anne Gell, archivist of the Georgetown Visitation Monastery Archives.

Forgiveness and absolution are central tenets of Catholicism. So is penance. Sister Mada-anne feels Clorivière must have undergone a “conversion of heart,” a realization he had sinned and a determination to repair the damage.

After Clorivière’s death in 1826, the nuns followed his instructions and burned his diaries. What did they know of his past? They surely must have wondered why the French priest spent every Christmas Eve in the chapel, weeping.

