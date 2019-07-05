An entrance gate to the West Campus of St. Elizabeths Hospital, as seen in 2005. The Department of Homeland Security has its headquarters there now. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Last week’s column on the history of St. Elizabeths, Washington’s historic mental hospital, left reader Robert Linden with a question: Why was the institution named after St. Elizabeth?

It’s more accurate to say the hospital was named after a patch of land and the patch of land was named after the saint. As Sarah A. Leavitt writes in her new book on the hospital: “In a coincidental connection to the land’s later service to the mentally ill, the area was named in the 1660s after Elizabeth of Hungary, a 13th-century Roman Catholic saint who was canonized for her devotion to the poor and sick. The land changed hands many times, but the original name — inconsistently spelled — stayed connected to the site.”

When the hospital opened in 1855, the saint was not part of the name, which was officially the Government Hospital for the Insane. During the Civil War, a military hospital opened on the grounds. The soldiers and sailors treated there didn’t want to be associated with the existing mental hospital, and so their facility was called the St. Elizabeth Army General Hospital.

But as the word “insane” fell out of favor, the mental hospital increasingly adopted the estate’s old moniker. In 1916, Congress officially changed the name to St. Elizabeths Hospital.

David Swerdloff said it’s important to recall the contributions of Thomas Blagden, who owned the tract upon which the hospital was built.

“Were he not persuaded by a visit from [social reformer] Dorothea Dix to sell the property, the hospital may not have happened,” Swerdloff wrote. “His family gave up the farmstead they loved at the low price Congress was willing to pay. He immediately had seller’s remorse, but would not go back on his word to Dix . . . even though he was giving up a view into Washington City that included the U.S. Capitol where his father had been chief mason.”

Blagden spent the $25,000 he earned selling St. Elizabeths trying to replicate it at Argyle, the estate that eventually became Crestwood, the District neighborhood bordered by 16th Street NW and Rock Creek Park.

“His wife never made it to Argyle, dying at her beloved St. Elizabeths before the move,” wrote Swerdloff, author of “Crestwood: 300 Acres, 300 Years.”

Fran Hutton visited St. Elizabeths regularly to see her aunt, who was often a patient there.

“What stands out in my mind was a parrot which lived in the lobby,” wrote Fran of Falls Church. “I distinctly remember that it was just out on a very tall stand, just sitting out in the lobby. I was a child so to me it was a very tall stand. There was a tray underneath to catch the seeds. The bird made lots of noise but I don’t recall it saying real words. The bird remained there in the lobby until the years when the hospital found group homes for the patients . . . I always thought it was very odd to have a bird just sitting in the lobby but I distinctly remember it.”

In the late 1800s, Bruce Perrygo’s grandfather Elmer Willis Perrygo (1866-1953) was hired by the hospital to be its head poultry keeper. He moved from a farm in Falls Church to a house on the campus.

“My father, Charles ‘Pete’ Perrygo (1908-1998) was born there,” wrote Bruce, of Leonardtown, Md. “My mother hated the fact that his birth certificate reads, ‘born at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the mentally insane.’ ”

Some readers wrote to say that any warm feeling for St. Elizabeths is misplaced. One suggested that emphasizing a nostalgic viewpoint of the hospital “is akin to waxing poetic about a concentration camp.”

It’s true that St. Elizabeths, like many of the nation’s mental hospitals, was a depressing, even dangerous, place for many of its patients. A Post story in 1900 noted that nearly 2,000 residents were crowded into living space designed for fewer than 1,600. Things were worse in the dining rooms, which could accommodate only half the patients during meals. The rest ate from trays in the corridors.

Six years later, a committee from the Medico-Legal Society of the District excoriated the hospital, charging that straitjackets, handcuffs and feeding tubes were in frequent use, and that patients were often choked unconscious with towels.

A House committee investigated the hospital, delivering its report in 1907. The majority report found that most attendants performed their work well and that any who treated patients harshly were dismissed. But the dissenting minority asserted that cruelty — “both by blow and neglect” — was common. Both sides agreed the food could be improved.

The hospital continued to have critics. In that regard, it reflected — and reflects — the difficulty our country has in treating the mentally ill.

