Is there anything more fraught with anxiety than a wedding? So many emotions at play. So many expectations. So much money.

And so many things that can go wrong, starting at the very beginning, with the wedding invitations.

My colleague Robert Samuels is getting married next month. In August he and some friends got together to spend the evening addressing envelopes for more than 200 wedding invitations. To Robert’s horror, over the following months, a bunch of the invitations came back as undeliverable.

The only reason he can think of: He had written out “District of Columbia” in the addresses for those envelopes going to invitees living in Washington. He’d also spelled out the quadrant, i.e., “Northwest.”

Those were the invitations Robert got back. Not all of them, but about a dozen, kicked back by the post office for no discernible reason. And what if there were others that weren’t returned but weren’t delivered, either?

“The most important thing you want is a head count,” Robert told me. He ended up calling everyone he hadn’t heard from to check whether they are coming.



Poor D.C. No voting representation in Congress. Bouncers are often confused by its driver’s license. Its mail is returned.

I wondered whether Robert had been unwise in spelling out “District of Columbia” and “Northwest.” Does that just confuse machines — or people?

Jenny Muffler is a calligrapher in Rockville, Md., who with her husband, Rick, runs Just Write Studios. They’ve worked on hundreds of weddings. Jenny said they typically spell out “District of Columbia,” too.

Usually, it’s not a problem. But a couple of years ago nearly all of the invitations addressed that way for one wedding came back.

“There never was an explanation for it. It wasn’t that there wasn’t enough postage,” Jenny said. “You just start assuming it was that individual post office. You never know.”

Those envelopes were then hand-delivered by the wedding planner.

Kim Frum, a senior public relations representative at the U.S. Postal Service, said it shouldn’t make any difference whether “District of Columbia” is spelled out.

Kim said sorting machines look for the Zip code first. “If no Zip code is listed, an Optical Character Reader (OCR) would analyze the mail piece, but it would not have a bearing on if the state was spelled out or abbreviated.”

A lot of thought goes into wedding invitations. The guests’ names have to be spelled correctly. You have to get their titles right. That’s a big deal in D.C., what with all the “Honorables” and “Ambassadors,” “Judges” and “Doctors” here. Planners know to consult “Crane’s Wedding Blue Book.”

“It really tells you what type of event you’re going to if you get an invitation and your name’s messed up or you’re a doctor and they don’t have that,” said Laura Weatherly, president of Engaging Affairs, a wedding planning company in Alexandria, Va. “You never want to hear from a client that someone was upset when they got an invitation. People do report that back, which I think is amazing.”

Yeah, that does seem to kind of take the attention away from the happy couple.

“We always tell our clients to start early,” Laura said. “It takes longer than you think to do the invitations.”

And the bride and groom should know exactly what the postage will be and whether the envelope is oddly-sized or — shaped.

“The worst thing is to realize you’ve stamped something incorrectly and they all come back to you and then they’re marked,” Laura said.

Can you imagine: You’ve gone to the trouble of hiring a custom calligrapher whose elegant hand has labored over the envelopes as if they were illuminated manuscripts and now they’re all stamped with the mark of shame: “Returned — Insufficient Postage.”

There used to be a lot of paperwork involved in a wedding: separate envelopes and invitations for the rehearsal dinner, for the nuptials themselves (complete with response cards), the table assignment card, the place card. . . .

A lot of that has been relaxed, Laura said. Many younger couples don’t mind getting their rehearsal dinner RSVPs via email or on their wedding website.

Said Laura: “We have yet to do an e-vite for a wedding, which I’m personally pleased about.”

Of course, even those wouldn’t be foolproof: You’re getting married?! Let me check my spam filter.

