Wicked Woodworks offers art with a helpful twist

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — When you enter Wicked Woodworks stop and just look around and take in all Brian Zaza has to offer; from the wood and metal art to the pieces he has created to the pieces made by area artists. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wicked Woodworks is where Zaza sells his creations made from wood; items made from pure inspiration and locally sourced wood. However Zaza has recently added metal to his creativity, having built a forge behind the shop. Combining the wood and the metal, he is making axes, swords and other pieces that can be artistic but also functional. He carves ornate walking sticks complete with a channel into which a loved one’s cremated remains can be placed.

“You can take the person with you on your travels,” he said. He has other ways he can create compelling tributes. “There are different ways to remember someone.”

“Let’s say you lose a Marine,” Zaza said. “I can put his ashes in a sword with his name.”

He can also put ashes in wind chimes.

Zaza is working on perhaps his largest piece right now, carving a tree into what he calls “Release the Kraken.”

“I am using a giant chain saw on an entire tree,” he said of the carving of the mythical sea monster attacking a sailboat. “I wanted to do something to make a difference.”

This Release the Kraken is his first public art project and it is a fundraiser for Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services and Cecil County Arts Council. Zaza said he was inspired to get involved after a mental health crisis almost cost his daughter her life.

“Two years ago my daughter attempted suicide,” he said, adding he had no warning signs of his daughter’s distress. Thanks to the counseling she has received, Zaza said his daughter has become happy and a fierce advocate for mental health awareness.

“As a father I wanted to support her as well as make a difference for someone else,” he said in announcing the public art project.

AnneMarie Hamilton, executive director of the Arts Council, is writing grants to help with the project. After losing one grant opportunity Hamilton was encouraged by the head of the Maryland State Arts Council to re-apply.

“I told Brian I’m not giving up. I’ve never applied for a grant and not gotten it,” she said.

He wants to have it done in time for the Port Deposit Pirate Takeover, set for Sept. 17-18 in Port Deposit.

“He already has the tree and the crane and people to help him,” Hamilton said. The grant would allow him to close the shop and work on the carving full time.

When the carving is complete, Zaza will mount it on a slab of Port Deposit granite harvested from the Hopkins Quarry, now owned by the town. He is selling sponsorships for that starting with a $250 donation to get a name on the base. The benefits of sponsorship increase with the amount given up to $5,000. That donation includes participation in all media and the ribbon cutting.

It will be unveiled in Marina Park. After spending time in Port Deposit Zaza plans to take Release the Kraken on the road to North East, Elkton and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Hamilton couldn’t say enough about how supportive Port Deposit has been.

“There would be significant sponsorships for this project if people outside of Port Deposit knew about it,” Hamilton said.

