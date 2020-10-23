Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Friday night in the city of Alexandria, according to the police and Dominion Energy.

The utility company’s website showed about 4,000 customers out about 10:30 p.m. in an area east of the Shirley Highway and west of Old Town. The police said many intersections were without power.

Such intersections should be treated as a four-way stop, police said.

The cause was not immediately known.