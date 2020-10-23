By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 23, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDTThousands of homes and businesses were without power Friday night in the city of Alexandria, according to the police and Dominion Energy.The utility company’s website showed about 4,000 customers out about 10:30 p.m. in an area east of the Shirley Highway and west of Old Town. The police said many intersections were without power.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightSuch intersections should be treated as a four-way stop, police said.The cause was not immediately known. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy