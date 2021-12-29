Suicide rates rose 33 percent between 1999 and 2019 before falling slightly the past two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although there is disagreement over the cause of the increase, many researchers cite an increasing lack of community or family connections. Although suicides haven’t gone up during the pandemic, there have been alarming trends such as a rise in attempted suicides by adolescent girls that is widely attributed to isolation from teachers, friends and other traditional forms of support.