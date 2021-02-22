Brenda Bowman said her husband revealed the burial site in a phone call a year ago before he was extradited to Norfolk, Virginia, to face a murder charge in the 1980 death of Kathleen Doyle, who was the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot.
Aundria’s dismembered remains were discovered under a concrete slab outside the couple’s home in Monterey Township.
Brenda Bowman said she was initially confused about the location because the Bowmans didn’t live at that home when Aundria disappeared.
“He said, ‘I moved her from the other house.’ ... He told me she was out under the cement slab, left hand corner front,” Brenda Bowman testified.
In Virginia, Dennis Bowman pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Doyle.
