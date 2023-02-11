Wild Exotics brings geckos, skinks, axolotls to Brunswick

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRUNSWICK, Md. — While Alanna Cohen-Garcia was checking on her various reptiles at Wild Exotics, the sulcata tortoise brothers Beavis and Butt-Head were munching away on a piece of lettuce near the Brunswick store's register.

Wild Exotics, which sells reptiles, exotic mammals and other uncommon pets, opened recently in Brunswick. The store is the culmination of Cohen-Garcia's love for reptiles and other animals.

“I started playing with reptiles when I was about 4 or 5, so like the late ’70s,” she said. “And I always had a passion for them.”

Originally from Florida, Cohen-Garcia got her first snake, Glenda, while in college. She later volunteered in wildlife rehabilitation, and bred snakes in the 1990s and 2000s for extra income.

People like her are captivated by reptiles, she said.

Her husband, Chris Garcia, recently became a reptile person, she said. The couple own the store together.

Cohen-Garcia said she sees her shop as a place for important education and conservation of captive-bred animals.

Her store has snakes, lizards, geckos, frogs, skinks, chameleons and axolotls — an amphibious salamander that is all the rage right now, she said.

She also has furry animals like micro-squirrels, hamsters, sugar gliders and hedgehogs. Soon, she said, she’ll bring in short-tail possums, chinchillas and ferrets.

The store also sells supplies to take care of the animals.

They don’t sell some animals, such as snakes longer than 10 feet or anything venomous.

When she’s selling animals, Cohen-Garcia said, she aims to be responsible. Buyers need to meet certain qualifications, like experience or enclosure requirements. She won’t sell some snakes to an inexperienced first-time owner.

“Our responsibility is to make sure we’re helping people not just buy an animal, but get a family pet who will be taken care of properly, is going to have the right enclosures and habitats and knowledge,” she said.

That’s how Cohen-Garcia got Beavis and Butt-Head. Their previous owners didn’t feed them properly, so they had spongy shells due to a lack of nutrients, she said. They took roughly six months to recover.

The brothers are not for sale. Instead, they are used to educate visitors to the store.

Other animals at the store are similarly used only for education purposes. One is Ren, a crested gecko who is blind in one eye. There’s also Stumpy, the leopard gecko whose front foot was bitten off by a sibling when he was born.

The breeder sold him to Cohen-Garcia since no one else was likely to buy him, she said.

When Cohen-Garcia took Stumpy out of his enclosure, she gave him a kiss on the head, like she does with many animals.

All of the store’s animals come from local and out-of-state breeders, Cohen-Garcia said. She never buys animals from chain stores to resell them.

“Not only are we sustaining exotic animals, we’re also helping other small businesses that are local small businesses,” she said.

Cohen-Garcia said that at some point, she wants to host educational programs, with 15 to 20 different animals for people to interact with and learn about.

She enjoys seeing people learn to love an animal they were afraid of before.

“The best thing is when you see a family that comes in and they walk in and they’re terrified of something,” she said, “and they go home with that same type of animal because they’ve gotten educated enough to learn it’s not going to kill you … or it’s not venomous.”

