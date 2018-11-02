It’s called “swamp cancer” but acts more like a fungus. It’s the disease that has killed a wild pony at the popular Chincoteague Island in Virginia.

On its Facebook page, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. — which helps take care of the wild horses — said one of its horses, Essie, had surgery after being infected with “swamp cancer” but did not survive.

“Apparently her infection was too far gone,” it said. “We had our hopes up but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Swamp cancer is a fungal-like infection that typically involves lesions on a horse’s lower limbs. Horses can get it through a wound when they stand in water that has the pathogen.

At least seven ponies at Chincoteague have recently contracted the illness and underwent surgery. On its Facebook page, the volunteer fire company described the surgery, saying the fungus “looks exactly like sesame seeds.” It “bunches up in one area like grapes and then [spreads] to other areas.”

They said the other ponies that have undergone the surgery seemed to be recovering, adding in one Facebook post that “it’s a waiting game.”

Officials with the local fire department said they had also met with experts from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who were sending biologists with expertise on the fungus to look at the wild herd of horses.

The experts, they said, are expected to collect samples of plants, soil and water to “see if we can get this mess contained.”

Chincoteague and the nearby Assateague Island are known for their free-ranging herds of wild horses. An annual pony swim in the summer between the two spots draws thousands of visitors.

The ponies grew in popularity over the years and became well known after the release of Marguerite Henry’s 1947 novel “Misty of Chincoteague,” which later became a movie.