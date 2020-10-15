The Posse Foundation recruits and trains students who show extraordinary leadership and academic potential.
Its work with William & Mary will be the first time students are selected from Virginia and from a region that’s broader than a single metro area.
“I know these students will reflect exactly the types of leadership qualities and ethos that typify the William & Mary community,” university President Katherine A. Rowe said in a news release.
Starting next fall, the school will provide full-tuition scholarships for 10 students from Virginia.
The foundation will award the university a one-time $250,000 grant to cover costs in the first year. The university will then raise money from alumni and others to continue the program.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.