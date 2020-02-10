The school said it will revitalize structures such as Kaplan Arena, which is where its basketball teams have competed for decades. But the project will also include a new 36,000-square-foot sports performance center.

The center will offer a strength and conditioning area as well as space to treat injuries. The basketball and volleyball teams will also get a new practice area.

The school also said that it hopes to “greatly improve” the game-day atmosphere for fans. The overhaul includes a new entrance and lobby, an enhanced student section and a state-of-the-art score board.

The school said that bout $41 million has been committed to the project so far. The majority of funds has come from alumni Katie Garrett Boehly and Todd Boehly as well as Jennifer Tepper Mackesy and D. Scott Mackesy.