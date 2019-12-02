The school said the gift allows the center to conduct leading research in an area known as “integrative conservation.” The research centers on improving the world on an ecological level but also socially and economically.

The center aims to balance conservation efforts with economic sustainability and the well-being of indigenous populations. It also hopes to develop new technologies for conservation and to reduce threats to biodiversity as well as conflicts between humans and wildlife.

