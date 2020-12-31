Beaver was the clinical pharmacologist at Georgetown University who is credited with drafting the initial federal regulations defining “adequate and controlled” clinical studies, according to a 2008 history of clinical trials and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone who takes medication for pain benefits from the rules the FDA set based on Beaver’s guidelines for those early drug safety and efficacy trials, said his younger daughter, Hilary A. Beaver, a Houston ophthalmologist.

Most older studies were “inadequate beyond belief,” recalled Robert Temple, who joined the agency in 1972 and is now the senior adviser for clinical science at the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

As late as the 1960s and early 1970s, Temple once wrote, “You would be horrified [at the clinical trial data] submitted to the agency. There was often no protocol at all. . . . It was a very different world.”

In 1970, Beaver set out principles that evolved into today’s standard for how proposed new drugs for human use are to be tested. Those early research guidelines assisted his life’s work, testing analgesics to relieve acute post-surgical pain and chronic suffering among cancer patients while addressing addiction, Hilary Beaver said.

“He was indeed wonderful and probably does not get enough credit for shaping the FDA’s understanding of trial designs and data,” Temple said. The content of federal trial design regulation “is largely what he wrote in about 1970, WAY ahead of where the rest of us were,” Temple wrote in an email to Beaver’s family.

Beaver performed much of the original research into painkilling drugs commonly used today, including narcotics such as synthetic opioids; a generation of nonsteroidal drugs such as ibuprofen; and combination medications including codeine, hydrocodone and oxycodone with aspirin, and acetaminophen. His work also addressed problems of drug dependence.

Beaver was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Albany, N.Y. He was one of 40 U.S. high-schoolers to win a trip to D.C. as a finalist for the Westinghouse Science Talent Search in 1950, and he graduated from Princeton University and Cornell University Medical College.

He moved to the Washington area for good in 1968, where he published more than 100 research papers and testified seven times before Congress on drug approval and other matters. He served on the editorial boards of major pharmacology journals and chaired a panel of experts for the National Institutes of Health that in 1997 recommended the further study of the “promising” medical use of marijuana.

Beaver also ran the pharmacology course at Georgetown for several years and lectured annually, teaching more than 6,000 medical students over three decades. Students elected him to the medical school’s Golden Orchard, an honor reserved for faculty who earned three or more Golden Apple annual teaching awards.

A practiced woodworker, Beaver built or restored much of the furniture in his home, which his wife, Nancy, would refinish. On their 48-acre property, a former cattle farm, Beaver constructed several outbuildings and planted more than 2,000 evergreens, hardwoods and fruit trees. In the process, he taught his children building skills, as well as the common and scientific names of most native Virginia trees, his son Roderick Beaver said.

“Dad was an avid historian, and we spent many a happy day walking battlefields and talking about the past,” daughter Diane Poirier said. “He was a born educator . . . His students and his family benefited from his patience, intelligence and ability to communicate ideas.”

Beaver traveled widely with his wife and for his work, and he also became an integral part of Waterford, longtime county chronicler Margaret Morton wrote in an obituary for Loudoun Now, a community-owned newspaper.

Through the late-1970s, he made the town’s annual Independence Day fireworks show from scratch and continued to set off a commercial display into the 1990s.

“He loved a good party,” Morton wrote, although “it was not uncommon to find Bill comfortably settled in an armchair, fast asleep.”

Beaver died in his sleep from respiratory complications of covid-19, the day after first becoming symptomatic at Lans­downe Heights Memory Care in Leesburg, said his son, an emergency physician in Washington State.