The online balloting to rename Wilson ends Friday. Out of more than 2,000 names submitted, those who made the cut include August Wilson, the playwright; John Wilson, the former D.C. Council chairman; Marion Barry, the former mayor; and Edna Jackson, the first Black teacher at Wilson High.

And then there’s Vincent E. Reed, the first Black principal at Wilson and later a D.C. schools superintendent.

Having the school named after any of those people would be better than keeping it in honor of Woodrow Wilson, whose father served in the Confederate army and who held racist views. He resegregated the federal civil service after decades of integration.

But it is Reed, whose career as a D.C. educator was devoted to dispelling the kinds of myths Wilson fostered about Black inferiority, who I believe would be the best to replace the former bigot-in-chief.

As former Washington Post publisher Donald E. Graham, a longtime friend of Reed, put it, “Vince believed in the academic capabilities of Black students and wanted a school system where they would shine.”

Reed died in 2017, at age 89. He was a former Golden Gloves boxing champion, all-American football tackle at West Virginia State and an Army officer. He joined the D.C. school system in 1956, and moved rapidly through the ranks — from shop teacher to school administrator.

I met him when he was D.C. schools superintendent in the mid-1970s and got to know him even better during the 16 years he worked at The Post as a vice president for communications.

“It was all about team effort with Vince,” recalled Ralph Neal, who was a principal during Reed’s years as superintendent. “The students were like the running backs on a football squad; teachers and parents were like tackles and guards working together to punch a hole in the line so the kids could score. He was the driving force, designing plays to get the resources and programs to move everybody down field.”

When Reed became principal at predominantly White Wilson in 1968 — he is believed to have been the first Black principal of any school west of Rock Creek Park at the time — D.C. was undergoing social turmoil. There were protests against police brutality, against racism and poverty, and against the war in Vietnam.

Racial unrest in major urban areas would intensify with the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that year. The District’s African American population was growing. More and more Whites were fleeing to the suburbs.

Sally Schwartz, who graduated from Wilson in 1968, recalled a time when her mother met Reed for the first time. While waiting outside his office, her mother heard Reed having a heated argument with another parent, a White man. The door to Reed’s office flung open and the parent stormed out. Schwartz mother asked Reed what the argument had been about and Reed told her. “The parent had said, ‘You n-words are taking over the city,’ ” Schwartz recalled.

Reed had a particular way of dealing with in-your-face kind of insults, like a boxer who takes your best shot and smirks before leaning in and letting you have it. But he didn’t belt the man, of course. He just told the man, “You are very perceptive,” Schwartz said, which was enough to send the man storming from Reed’s office.

Recalled Neal: “Those were the days when racial integration was moving into the western, Whiter parts of the city, and Vince was sent to Wilson to help manage it. He had a lot of personality and charisma, but he also had a no-nonsense way about him. When it came to students, he wasn’t letting anything stand in the way of creating a school climate conducive to learning.”

Listening to Frances Bullitt Reed, Vince’s wife of 65 years, talk about him, you could almost see him greeting students at the start of a school day.

“He knew all the students’ names,” Frances Reed recalled. “It’s amazing. He believed that one way you show students that you care is by learning their name.”

One of his best-known achievements the creation of Benjamin Banneker Academic High School, a magnet school in Northwest for high-achieving students. But there were many more.

The Duke Ellington School for the Arts, the School Without Walls, the STAY evening school program and the Street Law program — all were all started during his tenure.

“He created a space for people with good ideas to make something happen, and he gave them the bureaucratic cover to keep it going,” Schwartz said. “With Vince, just because something had never been done before was no reason for it not to be done.”

Wilson’s student body is starting to become Whiter, “like it was when I was there,” Schwartz said. Renaming the school after Reed would serve as a reminder of a time when innovation was encouraged, the challenges of diversification were met and embraced, and there was unfailing belief that all students could achieve academic success if given the resources and opportunities.

If everybody became part of the team.

“Vince Reed was one of the real heroes of Washington, D.C.,” Graham said of Reed back in 2017 following his death. “A lot of people thought he was the best schools superintendent the city ever had. He was a man of perfect integrity, and he was willing to do anything where kids were concerned.”

Like know his students, know their names. It seems only right that they should know his.