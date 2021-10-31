“If we look south to Roanoke, we see a very successful campaign that’s been working with a 100,000-person population over the last 10-plus years,” he said. “As an example, over a six-year period pre-COVID, their reading SOLs went from 65% ready to 74%. Low-income reading SOLs during that time period went from 60% up to 71%, and their on-time graduation rates jumped from 64% to 90%.”