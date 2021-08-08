US Wind, which holds lease rights to an area that spans about 80,000 acres 13 miles off the beach resort town, has been working on the first phase, called “MarWin,” which includes building 22 turbines about 17 miles from shore. US Wind won approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission in 2016 for that stage, expected to generate about 270 megawatts of wind energy and power for about 80,000 homes by 2025.