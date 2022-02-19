Washington’s peak gust was clocked at 50 mph, from the northwest, but that was outdone at Dulles International Airport, where the National Weather Service measured a gust of 56 mph.
Winds, sustained over a longer period than gusts, rose to 36 mph in Washington and 38 at Dulles.
Twigs, street debris and the remaining fallen leaves of autumn skittered across the ground. Atop their metal curbside poles, traffic signs twisted and trembled, and residents pursued windblown trash can tops.
Bereft of the leaves that feel the force of the wind in summer, tree branches seemed to respond to it Saturday with constant nodding.
But some trees fell in prominent spots — onto a car in south Arlington, on roads in western Fairfax County, and onto a highway in Howard County, according to reports made to the Weather Service.
By Saturday night, the winds appeared to be subsiding.