With a reduced number of hours available, Sunday nevertheless produced Washington’s strongest wind gust in months.

As of 5 p.m. on a day shortened by the switch to daylight saving time, Washington had managed a peak gust of 55 mph.

Records indicate it was the strongest gust in Washington since 57 mph on July 22.

Gusts are momentary, often produced by powerful storms or a fortuitous combination of atmospheric circumstances.

Winds are more sustained; Sunday’s top wind was 35 mph, the strongest since November.

Such winds may not be benign; with the day’s warmth and a lack of rain, they prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag warning” discouraging outdoor burning; a concern was that fires could “rapidly spread and become uncontrollable.”

At least three brush fires were reported in Montgomery County alone.