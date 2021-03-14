Gusts are momentary, often produced by powerful storms or a fortuitous combination of atmospheric circumstances.
Winds are more sustained; Sunday’s top wind was 35 mph, the strongest since November.
Such winds may not be benign; with the day’s warmth and a lack of rain, they prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag warning” discouraging outdoor burning; a concern was that fires could “rapidly spread and become uncontrollable.”
At least three brush fires were reported in Montgomery County alone.