WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Winners of the 2018 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters contest were announced Saturday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Thirty stations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 432 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2018. A list of winners can be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/Virginias-broadcast.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

Winners in 2018 Virginias AP Broadcasters contest:

TV I / Large Market:

Spot News: 1, Laura Caso and Michael Marrero, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “I Knew She Needed Help”; 2, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tornado Outbreak in Richmond.”

Continuing News: 1, Rick Moll, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Abduction of Baby Emma”; 2, Leslie Rubin and Matt Durrett, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Justice for Aliayah.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: 1, John Appicello, Alyssa Rae and Eric Johnson, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA; 2, Travis Wells and Victoria Wood, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA.

Documentary or In-Depth: 1, Kennie Bass and Larry Clark, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “A Family’s Search for Closure”; 2, Janet Roach and Stephen Wozny, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Twenty and Odd: Africans’ Arrival in 1619.”

Light Feature: 1, Karla Redditte, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Six-Year-Old Virginia Girl Writes Book on Money Management”; 2, Pat Simon and Randy McKinney, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “First Female: West Virginia Soldier Makes History.”

Serious Feature: 1, Kelly Avellino and Bill Carney, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Triple-Stabbing Victims Open up on Knife-Wielding Ex-boyfriend, Fatally Shot by Police”; 2, Jessica Jewell and Lee Friesland, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Second Chance.”

Sports Feature: 1, Nathan Epstein, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “The Bone Yard”; 2, Arrianee LeBeau and Brandon Graves, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Berkley Timberwolves.”

Video Journalist/One Man Band: 1, Leanna Scachetti, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA; 2, Kalea Gunderson, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV.

Best Reporter: 1, Caren Pinto, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA; 2, Emily Swecker, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.

Spot News Photography: 1, Brandon Graves, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Fred’s Convenience Store Fire”; 2, Siobhan McGirl, Christian Heilman and David Hughes, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “On the Ground: Search for a Missing Child.”

Feature Photography: 1, Jason Marks and Curtis Akers, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “If They Didn’t Tell You”; 2, Jason Marks and Michael Marrero, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “My Dear Loving Wife.”

Multimedia/Online Journalism: 1, John Carlin and Lee Friesland, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Aircraft Carrier Landing”; 2, Terrance Dixon, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA.

Investigative Reporting: 1, Elise Brown and Jon Goodwin, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Veteran Battles the VA, Wins Latest Fight”; 2, Kerri O’Brien and Forrest Shelor, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Dangerous Guardrails on Virginia Roads.”

Website: 1, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA; 2, Jeff Williamson, Heather Butterworth and Samantha Smith, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA.

Station Promo: 1, Erik Candiani and Tina Rodriguez, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “A ‘Little’ Traffic & Weather”; 2, Erik Candiani, Justin Lenart and Terrell Thompson, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Everywhere You Are.”

Newscast: 1, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA; 2, Kyle Gibson, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Recovering From Destruction.”

Weathercast: 1, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tornadoes From Florence”; 2, Jeff Lawson, Evan Stewart and Tim Pandajis, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Hurricane Florence.”

Best Weathercaster: 1, George Flickinger, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA; 2, Spencer Adkins, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV.

TV News Anchor: 1, Mark Spain, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA; 2, Jean Jadhon, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA.

TV Sports Anchor: 1, Norman Seawright III, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV; 2, Natalie Kalibat, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Producer: 1, Michael Stern, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA; 2, Colten Weekley, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA.

Old Dominion Heritage: 1, John Carlin and Carter Malpass, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Craig County Barn Quilts”; 2, Forrest Shelor, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Fossil Man Uncovers Central Virginia’s Hidden History.”

Mountain State Heritage: 1, Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia”; 2, Jennifer Abney, Grendel Levy and Steven Shaw, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Gauley Season; Tackling the Beast of the East.”

Douglas Southall Freeman Award: 1, Grendel Levy, Pat Simon and Jennifer Abney, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Veterans Voices”; 2, Doug Wieder, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “The Ashanti Alert Act.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: 1, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV; 2, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.

TV II/Small Market:

Spot News: 1, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “St. Paul Truck Crash”; 2, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Operation Mountaineer Highway.”

Continuing News: 1, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “After #Charlottesville, Plagued by a Past”; 2, Riley Phillips, Larry Marrs and Casey Gentile, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Teacher Strike.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: 1, Damon Dillman, Zach Francis and Preston Willett, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA; 2, TJ Eck and Alex Flum, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Documentary or In-Depth: 1, Katy Andersen, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Sex Trafficking”; 2, Megan Vanselow, WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, WV, “Zeroing in on School Safety.”

Light Feature: 1, Matt Talhelm and Patrick Huddleston, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “America’s Media Bunker”; 2, Katy Andersen, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Glassblowing With Blenko Glass.”

Serious Feature: 1, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Dalton Harper”; 2, Matt Talhelm, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Neighbors Offer Support to Trash Company Workers.”

Sports Feature: 1, TJ Eck, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Hill Returns to the Field”; 2, Mike Shiers, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville’s First Female ‘Golden Gloves’ Winner.”

Video Journalist/One Man Band: 1, Johnny Oliver, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; 2, Laura Perrot, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Reporter: 1, Matt Talhelm, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Congressional Train Crash”; 2, PJ Johnson and Keith Roberts, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Betting on Bristol.”

Spot News Photography: 1, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Flooding Impacts”; 2, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Logging Truck Accident.”

Feature Photography: 1, Taylor Gleason, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “In the Navy”; 2, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Bridge Day.”

Multimedia/Online Journalism: 1, Henry Graff, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “August 12 Anniversary Weekend Marches.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Katy Andersen, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Derek Snavely”; 2, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Investigating the Congressional Train-Trash Truck Crash.”

Website: 1, Doug Fritz, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV; 2, Sarah Collins and Sam Haines, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV.

Station Promo: 1, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Election POP”; 2, Bryan Seay, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Living Local.”

Newscast: 1, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; 2, Chris Clay and Valerie Sullivan, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV.

Weathercast: 1, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; 2, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Weathercaster: 1, Katherine Thompson, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV; 2, David Rogers, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

TV News Anchor: 1, PJ Johnson, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; 2, Kasey Hott, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

TV Sports Anchor: 1, Damon Dillman, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA; 2, TJ Eck, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Producer: 1, Amanda Williams, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; 2, Jeremy Brown, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Old Dominion Heritage: 1, Bob Grebe, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Riding the Rails: Preserving the History of Trains in the Shenandoah Valley”; 2, Matt Talhelm, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Fluvanna Lynching Victim Remembered.”

Mountain State Heritage: 1, Valerie Sullivan, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Veterans Voices.”

Douglas Southall Freeman Award: 1, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Race and Education”; 2, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “We’re all in This Together.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: 1, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV; 2, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Radio I/Metro:

Spot News: 1, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC, “Amazon Announcement”; 2, Mallory Noe-Payne, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Election Day Bus Ride.”

Continuing News: 1, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Pipeline Tracking”; 2, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC, “Government Shutdown.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: 1, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV; 2, Randy Leftwich and Greg Roberts, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA.

Documentary or In-Depth: 1, Roxy Todd, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Giving Appalachians a Sense of What’s Possible”; 2, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “A Sinking Feeling: Tangier Island.”

Light Feature: 1, Rachel Nania, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC, “The Power of Music”; 2, David Goerner, WQLU-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “Doug’s Brain is Dying.”

Serious Feature: 1, Glynis Board, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Shine a Light: Regional Effort to Aid Puerto Rico Caught in Trump’s Solar Tariffs”; 2, Roxy Todd, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Lavender Hopes and Realities: Farming Project Doesn’t Go as Planned.”

Sports Feature: 1, Randy Leftwich, Justin Ditmore and George Canale, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “The Making of Negro League Legend Larry LaGrande”; 2, Chandler Henry, WQLU-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “The Dream Died but not the Desire.”

Sports Play-by-Play: 1, Spencer DuPuis, Nick Verzolini and Austin Hinkle, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Marshall Men’s Basketball vs Toledo”; 2, Nick Verzolini, Andrew Rogers and Spencer DuPuis, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Marshall Football vs UTSA.”

Best Reporter: 1, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; 2, Max Smith, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC.

Multimedia/Online Journalism: 1, Michelle Basch, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC, “Going Under: The Story of Tangier Island”; 2, Caitlin Tan, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Making Rosettes Around the Holidays.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Dave Mistich, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Outside Groups Spent Big in West Virginia in 2018, but Public Filings Don’t Show the Full Picture”; 2, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Shaken Baby Skeptics.”

Website: 1, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC; 2, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA.

Station Promo: 1, Liz McCormick, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Singing ‘L.O.V.E.’’’; 2, Liz McCormick, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Your Story.”

Newscast: 1, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA; 2, Makaylah Wheeler, Adam Rogers and Spencer DuPuis, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Radio News Anchor: 1, Sondra Woodward, WHRV-FM, Norfolk, VA; 2, Jessica Lilly, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV.

Radio Sports Anchor: 1, George Wallace, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC; 2, Spencer DuPuis, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Old Dominion Heritage: 1, Mallory Noe-Payne, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Richmond Slave Trail.”

Mountain State Heritage: 1, Roxy Todd, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “One of W.Va’s Last Historic Gristmills is Still Producing, but Future is Unclear”; 2, Liz McCormick, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “European Traditions, W.Va. Twists - Making Grittibanz at Christmastime.”

Douglas Southall Freeman Award: 1, Mallory Noe-Payne, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Caring: Stories From Virginia’s Home Health Work Force”; 2, J.J. Green, WTOP-FM, Washington, DC, “Tale of a Troll.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: 1, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Radio II/Non-Metro:

Spot News: 1, Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Jason Kessler City Council Shutdown”; 2, Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Flooding.”

Continuing News: 1, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “James Fields Trial”; 2, Dylan Nicholls and Janet Michael, WZRV-FM, Front Royal, VA, “Election Coverage.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: 1, Austin Bunn, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA; 2, Randy Woodward, Mike O’Dell and Dick Helm, WZRV-FM, Front Royal, VA.

Documentary or In-Depth: 1, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Piedmont Housing Alliance and Affordable Housing.”

Light Feature: 1, Jack Garrett, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “A Profile of Rev. R.J. Barber of Tabernacle Time.”

Sports Feature: 1, Randy Woodward, WZRV-FM, Front Royal, VA, “Sports Dogs After Hours”; 2, Barry Richmond, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Nascar Noise.”

Sports Play-by-Play: 1, Dave Koehn, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; 2, Austin Bunn, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “GWHS Football.”

Best Reporter: 1, Karl Magenhofer, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA, “News and Public Affairs”; 2, Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “Ex-CIA Chief Loses Clearance.”

Multimedia/Online Journalism: 1, Rob Schilling, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Sex Toys and Graphic Sexual Technique Instruction in Ninth Grade Girls Classroom.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Rob Schilling, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Dirty Little Secret: ‘Retired’ Charlottesville Police Chief Still Receiving $135,000 Salary Unbeknownst to Public or the Charlottesville City Council.”

Website: 1, Janet Michael, WZRV-FM, Front Royal, VA; 2, Jack Garrett, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA.

Station Promo: 1, Jon Talbott, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Newscast: 1, Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; 2, Karl Magenhofer and Mario Retrosi, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA.

Radio News Anchor: 1, Karl Magenhofer, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA; 2, Jack Garrett, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Radio Sports Anchor: 1, Jay James, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; 2, Luke Neer, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA.

Old Dominion Heritage: 1, Les Sinclair, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “400 Years of Virginia in 2019.”

Douglas Southall Freeman Award: 1, Rob Schilling, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Savage Beating: The Ongoing Problem of Bullying in Charlottesville City Schools”; 2, Karl Magenhofer, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA, “Beyond the Sound Bite.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: 1, Jack Garrett, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

