RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

11-15-24-29-30-37, Bonus: 26

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-six)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD