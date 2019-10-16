RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

17-18-22-24-32-36, Bonus: 19

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six; Bonus: nineteen)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD