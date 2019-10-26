RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

01-16-22-25-28-40, Bonus: 24

(one, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty; Bonus: twenty-four)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD