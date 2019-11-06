RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

06-13-17-28-30-36, Bonus: 37

(six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six; Bonus: thirty-seven)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD