RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

01-07-08-13-26-34, Bonus: 24

(one, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-four)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD