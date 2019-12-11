RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

10-11-12-27-29-33, Bonus: 26

(ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-six)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.