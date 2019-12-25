RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

02-10-13-21-27-29, Bonus: 1

(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Bonus: one)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.