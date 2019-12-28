RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

19-21-22-24-30-40, Bonus: 5

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, forty; Bonus: five)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.