RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

07-10-25-27-31-34, Bonus: 24

(seven, ten, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-four)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.