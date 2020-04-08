RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

02-15-19-22-24-37, Bonus: 30

(two, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.