RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

07-09-18-21-26-39, Bonus: 28

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-eight)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.