RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

04-18-19-26-30-38, Bonus: 25

(four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-five)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.