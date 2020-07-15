RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

08-17-23-25-38-40, Bonus: 22

(eight, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty; Bonus: twenty-two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.