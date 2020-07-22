RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

01-09-11-18-24-33, Bonus: 23

(one, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.