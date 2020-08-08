RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

02-05-09-10-36-38, Bonus: 27

(two, five, nine, ten, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-seven)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.