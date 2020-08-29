RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

01-14-21-22-24-37, Bonus: 9

(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven; Bonus: nine)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.