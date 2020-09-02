RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

12-24-30-31-38-39, Bonus: 28

(twelve, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-eight)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.