RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

09-11-14-27-29-31, Bonus: 20

(nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Bonus: twenty)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.