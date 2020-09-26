RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

05-10-16-18-27-35, Bonus: 36

(five, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-six)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.