RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

04-18-23-26-38-40, Bonus: 16

(four, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty; Bonus: sixteen)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.