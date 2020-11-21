RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

02-04-08-12-21-22, Bonus: 23

(two, four, eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: twenty-three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.