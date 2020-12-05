RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

09-17-21-27-33-38, Bonus: 12

(nine, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: twelve)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.