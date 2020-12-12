RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

02-13-22-31-37-40, Bonus: 18

(two, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty; Bonus: eighteen)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.