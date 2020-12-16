RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

01-18-21-26-29-30, Bonus: 31

(one, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty; Bonus: thirty-one)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.