RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

05-27-29-30-31-37, Bonus: 2

(five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: two)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.